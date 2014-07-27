(Adds quote, background details)
BUENOS AIRES, July 27 Argentina does not have a
meeting scheduled for Monday with a court-appointed mediator in
New York in its debt dispute with creditors but talks continue,
a government source said on Sunday, as the country looks to
avoid a possible debt default next Thursday.
Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, has for
years fought the "holdout" hedge funds which snapped up its junk
bonds after its $100 billion default in 2002 and then refused
the restructuring terms, suing for repayment in full.
"There is no meeting scheduled for Monday. Talks are
continuing," the government source told Reuters.
Argentina's delegation headed home to seek instruction from
the government after it failed to reach a breakthrough on Friday
with the U.S. court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack, in talks
that lasted just an hour.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa ordered
Argentina and holdout creditors who have rejected its debt
restructurings to meet continuously with Pollack to try to reach
a deal and avoid the country's second default in 12 years.
Following legal setbacks for Argentina in U.S. courts, the
South American country is running out of time to comply with a
2012 ruling by Griesa to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to the
funds.
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Angus MacSwan and David Evans)