BUENOS AIRES, July 30 Argentina faced a race
against on time on Wednesday to avert its second default in 12
years, needing to either cut a deal by the end of the day with
"holdout" investors suing it or win more time from a U.S. court
to reach a settlement.
Argentine Economy Minister Axel Kicillof scrambled to New
York on Tuesday to join last-ditch negotiations, holding the
first face-to-face talks with the principals of New York hedge
funds who demand full repayment on bonds they bought at a
discounted rate after the country defaulted in 2002.
The hedge funds are owed $1.33 billion, but an equal
treatment clause in an agreement Argentina made with bondholders
in 2005 would cost Argentina many billions more.
Kicillof emerged from talks late on Tuesday saying only that
they would resume on Wednesday, but mediator Daniel Pollack said
issues dividing the parties "remain unresolved" and it was still
undecided whether the sides would meet on Wednesday.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has for years fought the
holdout hedge funds that rejected large writedowns, but after
exhausting legal avenues Argentina faces default if it cannot
reach a last-minute deal.
Argentina has until the end of Wednesday (0400 GMT on
Thursday) to break the deadlock. If it fails, U.S. District
Judge Thomas Griesa will prevent Argentina from making a July 30
deadline for a coupon payment on exchanged bonds.
Kicillof's unexpected appearance in New York raised hopes
there was still time to avoid a default that would pile more
pain on an economy already in recession, though not the economic
collapse seen in 2002 when it defaulted on $100 billion in debt.
"Avoiding a default is still feasible and, even if there is
a default, we believe the government could manage market
expectations," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a briefing
paper on Tuesday.
The Buenos Aires government has pushed hard for a stay of
the U.S. court ruling that triggered Wednesday's deadline.
Its chances of success were boosted on Tuesday when holders
of Argentina's euro-denominated exchange bonds on Tuesday said a
suspension would encourage a settlement.
They also said they would facilitate a deal by waiving the
so-called RUFO clause that prevents Argentina from offering
other investors better terms than it offered them.
Argentina has consistently argued the RUFO clause prohibits
it from settling with the holdouts.
"Obtaining a waiver of the RUFO clause, however, will take
time," the group of bondholders said in an emergency motion for
a stay filed on Tuesday.
While unnerving, the debt crisis is a far cry from the
turmoil of Argentina's record default in 2002 when dozens were
killed in bloody street protests and the authorities froze
savers' accounts to halt a run on the banks.
How much pain a new default would inflict depends on how
quickly Argentina could extricate itself from the mess. That
would largely be determined by whether Argentina had persuaded
enough bondholders it was ready to negotiate a swift settlement
after the Dec. 31 expiration of the RUFO clause.
Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary
Fund, said an Argentine default was unlikely to prompt broader
market repercussions given the country's relative isolation from
the international financial system.
South American leaders on Tuesday rallied behind Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez, castigating the holdouts as
financial speculators menacing the entire region.
