BUENOS AIRES Aug 1 Argentina's Cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said on Friday the government held no expectations for a positive outcome at a court hearing in New York later in the day that will discuss the South American country's debt default.

The government maintains it has not defaulted because it made a required interest payment on one of its bonds. But U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa blocked that deposit in June, saying it violated his ruling that Argentina settle their dispute with holdout investors first.

Judge Griesa is scheduled to hold the hearing at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).

