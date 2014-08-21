(Adds analysis about possibility of contempt finding)
By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa on Thursday called Argentina's proposed debt
restructuring plan "illegal" but stopped short of holding the
country in contempt, saying that would not help resolve the
dispute that led to the nation's second default in a dozen
years.
Griesa said proposed legislation announced on Tuesday by
President Cristina Fernandez would violate orders he imposed
favoring creditors who refused to accept restructured bonds
following the country's 2002 default on $100 billion in debt.
"It is illegal, and the court directs that it cannot be
carried out," Griesa said at a hearing in New York.
But the judge declined to hold Argentina in contempt despite
the urging of the two leading holdout creditors, saying such a
finding would not "add anything to the scales" to encourage a
settlement.
Argentina missed a June interest payment after Griesa
blocked payments owed to holders of debt issued under U.S. law
that was restructured in 2005 and 2010.
Fernandez, steadfast in her refusal to pay the hedge funds
face value on their bonds, this week sent to the Argentine
Congress a bill that would allow her government to resume
payment to holders of exchanged bonds in defiance of Griesa's
court.
The proposal prompted lawyers for Elliott Management Corp's
NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management, the leading
bondholders suing for payment after not participating in the
country's restructurings, to seek a contempt finding.
"I firmly believe there will not be a settlement until it
becomes crystal clear to the Republic of Argentina that its
efforts to evade will not be countenanced," said Edward
Friedman, a lawyer for Aurelius.
But Carmine Boccuzzi, a U.S. lawyer for Argentina who said
his firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton only learned about the
proposal Tuesday night, said a contempt order would not help
forge a deal, adding the proposal was not even a law yet.
"A finding of contempt would be only further gasoline on the
fire," he said.
Typically, U.S. courts can impose prison or fines as part of
a contempt order. With prison not an option, Argentina could
face stiff fines for failing to comply with Griesa's orders,
legal experts said.
They said even if Griesa were eventually to issue a contempt
order, it would be unlikely to have much practical impact on a
country that has already shown itself willing to defy his
rulings.
"It's largely in the realm of the symbolic," said Chimene
Keitner, a law professor at the University of California in
Hastings.
Griesa's finding that the legislation was a violation of his
orders followed past rulings he had made when Argentine
officials made similar proposals for debt swap proposals.
During the 2005 and 2010 restructurings, holders of about 93
percent of Argentina's debt agreed to swap their bonds in deals
giving them 25 cents to 29 cents on the dollar. Bondholders who
did not participate including NML and Aurelius then turned to
the courts seeking payment in full.
In 2012, Griesa ordered Argentina to pay the holdouts $1.33
billion plus interest the next time it made a payment to holders
of the exchanged bonds. A federal appeals court later upheld the
ruling, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review it in
June.
After the Supreme Court's decision, Griesa in June blocked a
$539 million interest payment on the restructured debt deposited
by Argentina at intermediary Bank of New York Mellon,
saying it violated his order. Those funds are still held in
limbo in BNY Mellon's account.
Latin America's No. 3 economy then tipped into default on an
estimated $29 billion in debt when negotiations with the New
York hedge funds collapsed.
The president's bill would make state-controlled bank Banco
Nacion the intermediary for bondholder payments instead of BNY.
The legislation is likely to be enacted by Congress because
Fernandez's backers hold a majority in both chambers.
Argentina has accused the judge of overstepping his bounds
and siding with the holdouts and said any contempt charge would
have no consequences for a sovereign power.
Argentina's discount bonds due 2033 were off
0.43 point in price to bid 80.29 points, with a yield of 11.06
percent, registering little movement on Griesa's decision. The
Par notes maturing in 2038 were bid up 0.67 point in price to
49.35, yielding 8.97 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
