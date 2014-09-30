(Adds Argentine reaction, detail on RUFO clause)
By Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 29 In a rare move, a U.S. judge
held Argentina in contempt on Monday, saying the country is
taking "illegal" steps to evade his orders in a longstanding
dispute with hedge funds over defaulted debt.
A source at Argentina's central bank nevertheless said the
country plans to deposit an interest payment at a local bank on
Tuesday, in direct defiance of U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa's admonitions.
Griesa, who has overseen the litigation in New York for
years, put off a decision on whether to impose sanctions on the
South American country, which defaulted in July for the second
time in 12 years after failing to reach a deal with the hedge
funds.
But he issued a clear warning that Argentina must stop
efforts to get around his rulings by making payments locally.
"These proposed steps are illegal and cannot be carried
out," Griesa said, his voice rising, during a court hearing in
lower Manhattan.
Those steps, he said, include legislation Argentina passed
that would allow it to replace Bank of New York Mellon Corp
as trustee for some restructured debt with Banco de la
Nacion Fideicomiso while allowing a swap of that debt for bonds
payable in Argentina under its local laws.
Despite his ruling, Argentina plans to deposit an interest
payment of at least $200 million with Banco de la Nacion
Fideicomiso on Tuesday, the central bank source said.
The developments followed a familiar pattern in the
litigation, in which Griesa criticizes Argentina for disobeying
his orders and Argentine officials defiantly continue to do so.
They also underscored the uncertain impact of a contempt ruling
on a foreign government.
Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman said in a
statement late on Monday that Griesa's decision was a "violation
of international law" and would have no impact other than to
further the fight of the "vulture funds" against Argentina.
"The Argentine government reaffirms its decision to continue
defending national sovereignty and asking the U.S. government to
accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to
resolve this controversy between both countries," he said.
Griesa has called on Argentina to reach a settlement with
the holdouts, appointing a mediator to oversee talks that have
thus far been unsuccessful.
Argentina missed a bond coupon payment in late July after
Griesa ruled it could not be made unless the country also paid
more than $1.3 billion to a group of U.S. funds that rejected
previous bond restructurings and are demanding full repayment.
Argentina claims it cannot pay the holdouts, led by Elliott
Management Corp's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital
Management, on what would be better terms than the investors who
exchanged their defaulted bonds under the so-called RUFO clause
(Rights Upon Future Offers).
COERCING COMPLIANCE
Despite the interest payment scheduled for Tuesday, it is
far from clear that the country will be able to locate bond
holders in order to pay them.
Instead, the payment may allow Argentina to continue to
maintain it has made its payments as required and is therefore
not in default. Argentine officials have made a similar argument
since Griesa blocked Bank of New York from processing a $539
million payment Argentina deposited in June.
NML did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
the Reuters report regarding Tuesday's interest payment.
Griesa's decision to hold a foreign government in civil
contempt of court is a rare but not unprecedented move. In
typical cases, U.S. judges can hold parties in contempt and
issue sanctions in order to force compliance with their orders.
The hedge funds had proposed a daily fine of $50,000.
However, Argentina might simply ignore any monetary
sanction, the hedge funds conceded in court. In that case, said
Robert Cohen, a lawyer for the funds, Griesa could consider
non-monetary sanctions that would coerce Argentina into
compliance.
Cohen did not indicate what those sanctions could be. They
might, for instance, include barring Argentina from doing
business with U.S. banks, though such a ruling would likely
engender fresh litigation over whether Griesa has the authority
to do so.
Griesa did not set a specific schedule to consider
sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh, Hugh Bronstein and
Richard Lough in Buenos Aires; Editing by Andrew Hay and Ken
Wills)