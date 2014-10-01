(Adds president's comments)
By Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 Argentina deposited a $161
million bond interest payment with a newly appointed local
trustee on Tuesday, the Economy Ministry said, defying a U.S.
judge who held it in contempt a day earlier for taking illegal
steps to meet its debt obligations.
The country wants to show it can service its debt and that
its failure in July to complete a payment to holders of bonds
that were restructured after its 2002 default was the result of
adverse U.S. judicial rulings.
"By making this deposit, Argentina confirms once again its
unshakeable commitment to meet its obligations to bondholders,"
the ministry said in a statement.
It was not clear how many bondholders would receive their
coupon payments before the end of the Sept. 30 deadline without
the assistance of foreign financial intermediaries, which could
violate the U.S. court orders if they aid Argentina.
Luxembourg-based clearing house Clearstream said it always
abided by court rulings, and a source at the trustee bank,
state-controlled Nacion Fideicomisos, acknowledged little of the
deposit had been transferred to creditors.
If the funds fail to reach bondholders, a 30-day grace
period would be triggered, after which the default, which has so
far confined to Discount bonds, would spread to the Par series.
The central bank deposited the coupon payment on its foreign
law Par bonds with Nacion Fideicomisos after
the government removed the former trustee, Bank of New York
Mellon Corp, to skirt the U.S. court rulings.
Argentina's July default came after U.S. District Judge
Thomas Griesa blocked an end-June coupon payment, barring it
from servicing its restructured debt until it paid in full a
small group of U.S. hedge funds that had rejected the terms of
bond swaps in 2005 and 2010.
The Argentine government responded by enacting a law
allowing it to make payments locally to keep the money beyond
Griesa's reach.
SYMBOLIC PAYMENT
Griesa on Monday held Argentina in contempt and issued a
warning that the government must stop trying to get around his
rulings.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez reacted with typical
defiance on Tuesday, saying she was not surprised by his ruling
and would not be surprised if he issued sanctions.
"Perhaps they will arrest me next time I go to New York, but
let me be clear, I'm going to go anyway," she said in a fiery
speech at the presidential palace, the "pink house".
Huge question marks surround how Argentina will locate all
holders of its debt across 15 separate bond series.
Financial intermediaries with a U.S. footprint would need to
collaborate in the process of identifying bondholders, but in
doing so they too would risk violating Griesa's rulings.
"Clearstream is monitoring the situation closely and always
complies with court rulings on this subject," said a spokesman.
Belgium-based Euroclear, another financial services company
that handles Argentine debt payments, declined to comment.
"This is about making a deposit so that no one can say you
did not want to pay," said Roberto Drimer, an economist at
Buenos Aires-based consultancy VaTnet. "Only a few will get
paid."
Investors and fixed income traders say a default on the Par
bond series would increase the risk that creditors would demand
accelerated payment of their bond holdings, which could leave
the cash-strapped country facing claims of up to $30 billion.
