BUENOS AIRES Oct 15 Argentina's lawyers met
with a court-appointed debt mediator on Wednesday, but they
attended only as officers of the court rather than representing
the country in its years-old legal battle with holdout hedge
funds.
The South American country has long criticized not only the
hedge funds suing it for unpaid debt but also the judge and the
court-appointed mediator, New York lawyer Daniel Pollack, who
are handling the case.
"Despite repeated explanations given by Argentina about the
lack of legal, fair, equitable and sustainable conditions that
would allow for negotiations to start, the Special Master
(Pollack) forced a meeting of both parties to take place today,"
the Argentine economy ministry said in a statement.
The attendance of Argentina's law firm of Cleary Gottlieb
Steen & Hamilton LLP "responds only to their duties as officers
of the court because they are not authorized to act on behalf of
Argentina at this opportunity", the statement added.
The meeting had been expected to focus on the subject of how
settlement talks should proceed in January after the expiration
of a bond clause that the Argentine government has cited as a
stumbling block.
Argentina contends the so-called Rights Under First Offer,
or RUFO, clause prohibits it from voluntarily paying the
holdouts suing for full payment. The clause expires Dec. 31.
Argentina defaulted in July for the second time in 12 years
after refusing to honor court orders to pay $1.33 billion plus
interest to bondholders - a group of hedge funds - suing for
full payment on defaulted bonds.
The hedge funds, led by NML and Aurelius Capital Management,
had spurned the country's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings,
which resulted in exchanges for about 92 percent of the
country's defaulted debt.
The two restructurings stemmed from a 2002 debt crisis in
which millions of middle class Argentines were thrown into
poverty.
The case has heaped more uncertainty on Argentina, which is
grappling with high inflation, a stagnant economy and sinking
central bank reserves at a time when it needs to attract
investors to its promising Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas
formation in Patagonia.
