By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 24 A U.S. judge has delayed by a
week a December hearing to consider whether Citigroup Inc
should be allowed to process an interest payment by Argentina on
bonds issued under its local laws following its 2002 default.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan in a brief
order Friday said the hearing, originally set for Dec. 2, will
now take place Dec. 9.
An interest payment is due Dec. 31 by Argentina on U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds issued under its local
laws.
Citigroup has said it faces regulatory and criminal
sanctions by Argentina if it cannot process the country's
payments.
Argentina defaulted in July after refusing to honor a court
order to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to bondholders when it
paid holders of bonds swapped during the country's 2005 and 2010
debt restructurings.
The bondholders were led by Elliott Management's NML Capital
Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management.
The hedge funds had spurned Argentina's past restructurings,
which resulted in exchanges for about 92 percent of the
country's defaulted debt. Investors who accepted Argentina's
terms were paid less than 30 cents on the dollar on average.
Griesa, who oversees the litigation, in July blocked Bank of
New York Mellon Corp from processing a $539 million
interest payment on what the country says is over $28 billion in
restructured debt.
The order sent Argentina on a course to default after
failing to reach a settlement with the holdouts.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)