BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, March 18 Citigroup Inc
will not appeal a U.S. judge's ruling that it cannot
process an Argentine sovereign debt payment if he helps the bank
exit its custody business in the default-hit country as swiftly
as possible, its lawyer said on Wednesday.
Citigroup's stance paves the way for a showdown with leftist
President Cristina Fernandez's government, which is demanding
the bank handle a March 31 payment or else risk sanctions,
including the possible loss of its operating license.
Earlier on Wednesday, a senior source in Fernandez's
government said she would not allow Citigroup to walk away from
its custody business, in which it acts as custodian of some
Argentine bonds and processes payment for the ultimate security
holder.
But Denis McInerney, a lawyer for Citigroup, urged U.S.
District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York to suspend his order
blocking payments to enable the bank to fulfill its obligations
in Argentina while it exited its custody business there.
"Citibank wants to be completely out of this business and
have nothing to do with processing payments on these bonds at
any point ever again," he said during the court hearing,
according to a transcript.
He added he was "not certain" the bank could get out of it
before a June 30 payment is due.
Citigroup has found itself at the center of a bitter court
battle between Argentina and a group of New York-based hedge
funds that were awarded full payment on their defaulted
sovereign bonds by Griesa.
Griesa ruled Argentina must settle with the funds before it
continue paying interest to the large majority of investors who
accepted significant writedowns on the debt holdings after the
country's record default on $100 billion in 2002.
His ruling prompted Argentina to default on some of its
restructured debt last July.
Ranked one of the world's leading custodian banks, Citigroup
on Wednesday portrayed itself as an innocent third party faced
with the untenable choice of ignoring Griesa and being held in
contempt of a federal U.S. court, or putting its license in
jeopardy.
Its decision to exit its custodial business in Argentina may
hamper the government's efforts to pay bondholders and return to
global markets.
Fernandez denigrates the holdout creditors as "vultures"
bent on pursuing astronomical profits. The funds say she is
turning her back on legitimate debt obligations.
DEFAULT TO DEEPEN?
Citibank Argentina opened its first branch in 1914. It is
the country's 12th largest bank by deposits with 22.82 billion
pesos ($2.67 billion) as of December, about 2.6 percent of all
deposits in the Argentine banking system, central bank data
showed. The bank employs 2,800 staff and has 71 branches.
Argentina's capacity to block Citibank's plans may hinge on
the small print of the bank's contract with the economy ministry
confirming it as custodian of local law restructured bonds, an
official at a state bank said.
Under Argentina's banking regulations, it would be the
Central Bank of Argentina that suspends or cancels Citibank
Argentina's operating license.
Fernandez' political opponents have long complained about
the central bank's diminished independence during her
leadership, and one banking industry source said such a decision
would be a political one.
"That would be the perfect scenario for Fernandez to present
herself as the victim," the official at a state bank said.
Fernandez has already shown herself willing to act tough. In
August, Argentina stripped Bank of New York Mellon of its
authorization to operate as an intermediary for payments on
foreign law restructured bonds after it obeyed Griesa and
refused to pass on payment to creditors.
Argentina set a Wednesday deadline for the bank to inform
authorities whether or not it planned to process the upcoming
coupon payment, worth about $3.7 million on its 2038
dollar-denominated Par bonds held under Argentine
law.
If it refuses to handle the payment, and the funds do not
reach creditors, Argentina's default on its restructured debt
held under foreign law will spread to the local law bonds.
Griesa had previously allowed Citibank Argentina to make three
one-time payments on local law paper.
UNPRECEDENTED
Citigroup's decision to sell parts of its custody business
or end some of its client relationships is without precedent in
Argentina, some bankers said.
Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear, which distributes
Argentine interest payments to bondholders, said last week it
had opened an account in Argentina, as part of an expansion into
new markets. However, it said it would not handle bond payments
affected by Griesa's ruling.
Earlier on Wednesday, Argentina filed a motion in Griesa's
court opposing claims by more than 500 "me-too" creditors
seeking payment on debt worth $5.4 billion, owed since the
country's 2002 default.
These creditors' claims, filed by March 3, are separate from
the $1.33 billion plus accrued interest awarded to the hedge
funds by Griesa. Argentina had insisted payment of that debt
would unleash a torrent of claims it could not afford.
"As predicted by the Republic, the floodgates have now
opened," Argentina said in a motion filed in the court.
Argentina said there was now $10 billion in judgments and
claims before Griesa, making "compliance even more
unattainable."
