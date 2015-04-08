BUENOS AIRES, April 8 Argentina is suing Citibank Argentina for striking a deal with a group of U.S. creditors battling the government over unpaid debt, its economy minister said on Wednesday, marking a fresh low in deteriorating relations between it and the bank.

The minister, Axel Kicillof, said the government had asked the Argentine courts to nullify the pact between the Citibank and the New York-based hedge funds demanding full payment on their defaulted bond holdings.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Richard Chang)