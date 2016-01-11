BUENOS AIRES Jan 11 Argentina does not expect
to make an offer to U.S. hedge funds suing over unpaid debt when
negotiations resume in New York on Wednesday, the daily La
Nacion quoted the country's cabinet chief as saying.
"We don't plan to make an offer," Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena
told La Nacion. "This is a preliminary conversation."
The funds, led by billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott
Management, are suing Argentina for full repayment of debt the
country defaulted on in 2002. A large majority of creditors
accepted about 30 cents on the dollar in 2005 and 2010
restructurings.
