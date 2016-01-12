(Adds Macri quotes, context)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 12 Argentina will tell the
mediator brokering debt negotiations with U.S. investment firms
suing the country over unpaid debt that it wants to resolve the
decade-long legal battle, President Mauricio Macri said on
Tuesday.
Talks between Argentina, which is in default on some
sovereign bonds, and U.S. hedge funds led by billionaire Paul
Singer's Elliott Management are set to resume on Wednesday.
"We don't want to remain listed as a defaulter, we want to
resolve all outstanding issues," Macri told a news conference.
Macri took office on Dec. 10 after ousting the leftist
government of President Cristina Fernandez, who refused to
settle with the funds that spurned debt restructurings following
Argentina's record $100 billion default in 2002.
The center-right leader who advocates free-market policies
said Argentina would tell mediator Daniel Pollack that the
change in government had brought a "shift in the vision that we
Argentines have toward our debt."
Negotiations between the funds and Fernandez collapsed in
July 2014, leading Argentina to fall back into default.
Fernandez denigrated the holdouts as "vultures" bent on picking
on the carcass of the country's earlier monster default.
(Reporting by Richard Lough and Jorge Otaola; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)