(updates with details of talks, background)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Feb 3 Sovereign debt settlement talks
between the government of Argentina and holdout bondholders
stemming from an historic default in 2002 made further progress
on Wednesday, the court appointed mediator, Daniel Pollack, said
in a statement.
"Some progress was made today. Discussions will continue
tomorrow," Pollack said. Thursday's discussions between
Argentine Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and various holdout
investors would mark the fourth straight day of meetings between
the two sides in the dispute.
In the U.S. courts there are $9 billion worth of claims
against Argentina that remain to be settled, Pollack said in a
statement at the start of this round of talks on Monday.
Caputo, a former bond trader with Deutsche Bank, sits at the
negotiating table with a market mindset that is different from
the previous government's chief negotiator, former Economy
Minister Axel Kicillof, an economist and academic.
One source familiar with the discussions in New York said
the talks could extend potentially through to Friday.
A second source familiar with the talks characterized the
discussions as "intense and highly complex" given different
investor groups are now involved rather than just the main
holdouts led by Elliott Management and Aurelius Capital
Management.
In November 2014, Pollack was given authority by presiding
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa to grant other holdout
investors a seat at the negotiating table.
Argentina appears to be working systematically to settle
with those various holdout groups.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay, an ex-banker
with JPMorgan Chase & Co, announced a settlement with Italian
creditors who hold unpaid sovereign debt. Argentina will pay
them $1.35 billion in cash. That represents a payment of 150
percent on the $900 million principal value of the defaulted
bonds.
Any deal the administration of newly elected President
Mauricio Macri reaches with holdout bondholders is subject to
approval in Argentina's congress where Macri does not hold a
majority.
While in New York Caputo has said on several occasions that
he sees progress and has met with several different holdout
investors. Press reports on Wednesday indicate he reiterated
that talks remain informal and in confidence.
However, it is still unclear whether or not Argentina has
signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that Elliott and
Aurelius demanded. The government has insisted that they have to
operate with open and transparent discussions.
The second source familiar with the negotiations says the
government has not signed the NDA.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)