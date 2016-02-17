BRIEF-Getin Holding reports Q1 net profit down at 17.2 mln zlotys, plans bond issue
* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
NEW YORK Feb 17 Argentina agreed to pay two creditors more than $1.1 billion to resolve claims over defaulted debt, as part of the country's efforts to resolve long-running litigation over its 2002 default, court papers filed on Wednesday show.
Settlement agreements filed in federal court in Manhattan disclosed that billionaire investor Ken Dart's EM Ltd would receive $849.2 million, after agreeing to participate in Argentina's proposal to resolve the litigation for $6.5 billion.
Montreux Partners LP, another large creditor, will be paid nearly $298.7 million, according to court papers. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* “FIRST-QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) WERE UP ON THE BACK OF €0.4 BILLION NET INFLOWS GENERATED BY PRIVATE BANKING, EVI AND ASSET MANAGEMENT, AMONG OTHER FACTORS.