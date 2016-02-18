NEW YORK Feb 18 A group of creditors suing Argentina over defaulted bonds on Thursday urged a U.S. judge to reject the country's request to lift orders restricting it from servicing its restructured debts in light of a $6.5 billion offer to settle the dispute.

In a brief filed in Manhattan federal court, bondholders including Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd said they were "encouraged" by Argentina President Mauricio Macri's administration's desire to resolve the litigation.

But while the bondholders said they were meeting with Argentina and a court-appointed mediator on Thursday for further settlement talks, they considered Argentina's $6.5 billion proposal on Feb. 5 an "ultimatum." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)