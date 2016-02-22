BUENOS AIRES Feb 22 Argentina's Congress is
likely to repeal two laws that have blocked it from settling a
court suit that has hobbled the country's finances, a key
lawmaker and analysts said on Monday.
A settlement would allow Argentina's new president to tap
the global bond market and jump start the economy without
imposing the kind of shock spending cuts that have gotten
previous Argentine leaders thrown out of office.
President Mauricio Macri won office in November on a
free-markets platform following eight years of free-spending
populism under Cristina Fernandez, who refused to negotiate with
hedge funds suing the country over its defaulted bonds.
The U.S. judge hearing the case on Friday signaled his
willingness to lift injunctions that he had placed on debt
payments if Congress repeals laws that allow Argentine bond
payments to be processed in Buenos Aires rather than New York
and also prohibit the government from offering better terms than
those included in Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings.
The funds have been in negotiations with the Macri
administration in recent weeks in New York to resolve the
years-long dispute. Friday's ruling robbed the funds of leverage
in those talks by throwing the injunction into question.
"I think we are going to have the numbers we need (to repeal
the laws)," Nicolas Massot, the head of Macri's PRO party in the
lower house, told local radio.
Analysts agreed Macri can probably corral the necessary
votes in the lower house by appealing to moderate members of the
opposition Peronist party, which has been leaderless since
previous President Cristina Fernandez left office in December.
Provincial governors are expected to lobby the Senate to
repeal the two laws in order to improve the country's finances
and free up money needed for roads and other local projects.
"Factional struggles within Peronism and the provinces'
critical financial situation should help Macri to get both laws
repealed by Congress," said Ignacio Labaqui, who analyses
Argentina for New York consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
The country has been locked out of the global bond market
since it defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2002. About 93
percent of creditors accepted around 30 cents on the dollar in
restructurings carried out in 2005 and 2010.
But a group of "holdout" hedge funds went to the courts
asking for full repayment. In 2014 they convinced a U.S. federal
judge to prohibit Argentina from honoring its restructured bonds
until a settlement was reached.
The judge on the case said on Friday it would serve the
public interest to lift that injunction, provided that Argentina
repeals the two laws and pays creditors who agree by Feb. 29 to
settle.
Argentina's Congress reconvenes March 1.
Jimena Blanco, an analyst with Verisk Maplecroft in the
U.K., agreed that Macri should be able to cobble together the
votes needed to clinch the repeals.
"Settling with the holdouts is the only way the government
can continue applying a gradual economic adjustment," Blanco
added. "Without external financing, the only option would be a
shock treatment. Macri will try to avoid this by all means
possible."
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein)