(Adds statement from economy minister and arbitrator)
By Hugh Bronstein and Gabriel Burin
BUENOS AIRES Feb 22 Argentina's Congress will
likely repeal two laws blocking settlement of a court case that
has hobbled Latin America's third-biggest economy by keeping it
locked out of the global bond market, a key lawmaker and
analysts said on Monday.
A settlement would open financing options to Argentina's new
president as he tries to straighten out the country's fiscal
mess without imposing the kind of shock spending cuts that have
gotten previous Argentine leaders thrown out of office.
President Mauricio Macri was elected in November on an
open-markets platform following eight years of protectionism
under Cristina Fernandez, who refused to negotiate with hedge
funds suing the country over its defaulted bonds.
The judge hearing the case said on Friday he wants Congress
to repeal laws that allow bond payments to be processed in
Buenos Aires rather than New York and ban the government from
offering better terms than those included in Argentina's 2005
and 2010 debt restructurings.
"I think we are going to have the numbers we need (to repeal
the laws)," Nicolas Massot, the head of Macri's PRO party in the
lower house, told local radio, echoing administration officials.
FEB. 29 DEADLINE
The country has been shunned by the international capital
markets since it defaulted on about a billion dollars in
sovereign debt in 2002. About 93 percent of creditors accepted
around 30 cents on the dollar in the two bond revamps.
But a group of creditors went to court asking for full
repayment, convincing the judge to prohibit Argentina from
servicing its restructured bonds until they too were paid.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said on
Friday it would serve the public interest to lift the
injunction of bond payments, provided Argentina repeals the
laws and pays creditors who agree by Feb. 29 to settle.
The funds have been in negotiations with Macri's economic
team in recent weeks in New York to resolve the years-long
dispute. Friday's ruling robbed them of leverage in those talks.
In a letter to a federal appeals court filed on Saturday,
Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital
Management, both major holdout funds, called Griesa's ruling an
"abrupt judicial ultimatum."
"The message to non-settling plaintiffs, many of whom have
had no opportunity to negotiate with anyone, is unmistakable:
Settle by February 29, or else," their lawyers wrote.
The New York arbiter on the case, Daniel Pollack, said on
Monday that agreements in principle were reached between
Argentina and five smaller creditors for about $250 million plus
185 million euros ($204.07 million), further pressuring the
larger funds.
Pollack said Monday's and any future deals would depend on
Congress repealing the two laws and the judge lifting a stay on
the ruling that has kept Argentina from honoring its
restructured bonds.
"Congress needs to argue this out," Finance Minister Alfonso
Prat-Gay told reporters on Monday.
Meanwhile, he said: "We are going to look for as many
additional agreements as possible."
PERONIST POWER STRUGGLE
Analysts agreed Macri can probably corral the votes needed
to repeal both laws in the lower house by appealing to moderate
members of the opposition Peronist party, leaderless since
Fernandez turned the presidency over to Macri in December.
Provincial governors are expected to lobby the Senate to
repeal the two laws in order to improve the country's finances
and free up money needed for roads and other local projects.
"Factional struggles within Peronism and the provinces'
critical financial situation should help Macri to get both laws
repealed by Congress," said Ignacio Labaqui, who analyses
Argentina for New York consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
Congress is meanwhile set to reconvene March 1, with
settlement of the bond case topping the president's legislative
agenda.
Jimena Blanco, an analyst with Verisk Maplecroft in the
U.K., agreed that Macri should be able to cobble together the
votes needed to clinch the repeals demanded by Griesa.
"Settling with the holdouts is the only way the government
can continue applying a gradual economic adjustment," Blanco
added. "Without external financing, the only option would be a
shock treatment. Macri will try to avoid this by all means
possible."
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond and Daniel Bases in New
York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)