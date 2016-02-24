(Updates with further details from court hearing, background on
the litigation)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 24 Major creditors suing Argentina
over defaulted bonds have agreed to the economic terms of an
agreement to resolve the long-running litigation but need more
time to complete the $5 billion deal, a lawyer for the investors
said Wednesday.
The disclosure came during a hearing before a federal
appeals court in New York, where the panel said it will allow a
U.S. judge to move forward with lifting injunctions that
restrict Argentina from paying off some debts.
Matthew McGill, a lawyer representing creditors Elliott
Management's NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management, said
his clients "have had an agreement on economic terms with
Argentina since Thursday."
McGill called it a "$5 billion transaction." But McGill said
his clients needed more time beyond a Monday deadline imposed by
Argentina for bondholders to agree to participate in the
country's offer to pay $6.5 billion to resolve various lawsuits.
"If we have just a little time we can finish the deal," he
said.
To get that extra time, McGill urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals to not dismiss various appeals by Argentina
that, while pending, prevented U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa
from lifting the injunctions.
Griesa signalled on Friday he would lift the injunctions but
said he lacked jurisdiction to do so while the appeals were
pending.
While the panel said it would dismiss the appeals as
Argentina requested, the judges said they would direct that any
order by Griesa putting Friday's decision into effect be put on
hold for two weeks to allow bondholders to file an appeal.
Michal Paskin, a lawyer for Argentina, said the country
itself would like any appeal of Griesa's order to occur as
"quickly as possible" to provide certainty amid its settlement
efforts.
"Without that, it makes the entire situation untenable," he
told the court.
The proposed $6.5 billion settlement offer announced by
Argentina on Feb. 5 represents a 27.5 percent to 30 percent
discount for creditors who filed claims of about $9 billion.
The settlements are conditioned on the approval of the
Argentine Congress and the lifting of injunctions in the
litigation.
Mark Brodsky, the Aurelius chairman, declined to comment
through a spokesman. Calls to Elliott Management were not
immediately returned.
A spokeswoman for the Argentine economy ministry had no
immediate comment.
The Argentine stock market and locally traded over-
the-counter bonds cut some early-day losses but were largely
unchanged after terms of an agreement were disclosed.
Investors had already factored in an eventual deal between
the government and its holdout creditors.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel; Writing by
Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe, Diane
Craft)