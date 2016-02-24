(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 24 Major creditors suing Argentina
in U.S. courts over defaulted bonds have agreed to broad terms
of an agreement to resolve the long-running litigation but need
more time to complete the $5 billion deal, a lawyer for the
investors said Wednesday.
Ending the litigation would be an historic step for
Argentina, which has battled creditors who refused to accept the
terms of earlier debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010.
The disclosure about the agreement, later criticized as a
violation of confidentiality by a court-appointed mediator, came
during a hearing before a federal appeals court in New York.
The appeals panel said it will allow a judge to go ahead
with lifting injunctions that have restricted it from making
some of its debt payments.
Matthew McGill, a lawyer representing creditors Elliott
Management's NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management in
court, said there had been "an agreement on economic terms with
Argentina since Thursday." He also called the deal a "$5 billion
transaction."
But McGill said his clients needed more time beyond a
February 29 deadline for bondholders to agree to participate in
the country's offer to pay $6.5 billion to resolve various
lawsuits.
"If we have just a little time we can finish the deal,"
McGill said.
Court appointed mediator Daniel Pollack said McGill had
spoken out of place.
"That statement violated the confidentiality of the
discussions between the parties, which is an inviolable
principle of all negotiations," Pollack said in a statement.
"If and when there is a signed agreement in principle
reached between those or any other parties, I will announce it,"
he said.
Mark Brodsky, the Aurelius chairman, declined to comment
through a spokesman. Calls to Elliott Management were not
immediately returned.
A spokeswoman for the Argentine economy ministry had no
immediate comment.
The Argentine stock market and locally traded over-
the-counter bonds cut some early-day losses but were largely
unchanged after terms of an agreement were disclosed.
Investors had already factored in an eventual deal between
the government and its holdout creditors.
Along with a slew of reforms enacted by President Mauricio
Macri since his December inauguration, a comprehensive pact with
holdout creditors could allow Argentina to issue debt in the
global sovereign bond market and stop relying on inflationary
central bank financing of its budget, Wall Street analysts have
said.
It would also likely cheapen access to external funding for
companies and provincial governments in need of better roads and
other infrastructure used by farmers to transport soy, corn and
wheat in the grains exporting powerhouse.
Elected in November on an open-markets platform, Macri has
lifted trade and currency controls, triggering a steep fall in
the local peso. He has also slashed taxes on farmers
and ditched export curbs in a bid to increase production.
TIME NEEDED
McGill urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to not
dismiss various appeals by Argentina that, while pending,
prevented U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa from lifting the
injunctions.
Griesa signaled on Friday he would lift the injunctions but
said he lacked jurisdiction to do so while the appeals were
pending.
While the panel said it would dismiss the appeals as
Argentina requested, the judges said they would direct that any
order by Griesa putting Friday's decision into effect be put on
hold for two weeks to allow bondholders to file an appeal.
Michael Paskin, a lawyer for Argentina, said the country
itself would like any appeal of Griesa's order to occur as
"quickly as possible" to provide certainty amid its settlement
efforts.
"Without that, it makes the entire situation untenable," he
told the court.
The proposed total $6.5 billion settlement offer announced
by Argentina on Feb. 5 represents a 27.5 percent to 30 percent
discount for creditors who filed claims of about $9 billion.
The settlements are conditioned on the approval of the
Argentine Congress and the lifting of injunctions in the
litigation. Macri's forces in Congress say they will have the
votes to approve the deals.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel and Daniel Bases in New York, and Hugh Bronstein in
Buenos Aires; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe, Diane
Craft)