NEW YORK Feb 26 Settlement talks between
Argentina and its main U.S. holdout creditors continue with
progress being made, the court-appointed mediator said in a
statement on Friday.
"No Agreement in Principle has been reached or signed as
yet, but progress has been made. All concerned are working
diligently," said Daniel Pollack, managing partner of McCarter &
English, who was appointed Special Master by U.S. District Judge
Thomas Griesa to mediate settlement talks.
"Senior-most officials for the Republic and principals for
the hedge funds are personally involved," he said.
Earlier this week, a lawyer representing NML Capital, an
affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Management, as well as other
leading holdouts such as Aurelius Capital Management, said an
agreement in principle on economic terms of roughly $5 billion
was reached last week.
The statement by the lawyer, Matthew McGill, was made during
a related hearing before a federal appeals court.
Pollack later criticized the statement as a violation of an
understanding of confidentiality between the parties.
Ending the litigation would be an historic step for
Argentina, which has battled creditors who refused to accept the
terms of earlier debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010. They have
been fighting in the U.S. courts for well over a decade.
Argentina defaulted on roughly $100 billion in sovereign
debt in early 2002.
Along with a slew of reforms enacted by President Mauricio
Macri since his December inauguration, a comprehensive pact with
holdout creditors could allow Argentina to issue debt in the
global sovereign bond market and stop relying on inflationary
central bank financing of its budget, Wall Street analysts have
said.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)