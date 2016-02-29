NEW YORK Feb 29 Argentina and its main holdout
creditors on Monday reached a $4.653 billion agreement in
principle to settle a sovereign debt default dispute that has
lasted 14 years in a move that could help to revive the
country's economy.
The deal, agreed late on Sunday and announced by the New
York court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack on Monday, says the
agreement between the government and the four largest remaining
holdout creditors represents 75 percent of their full judgments,
including principle and interest.
"This is a giant step forward in this long-running
litigation, but not the final step," Pollack said in his
statement.
"The Agreement in Principle is subject to approval by the
Congress of Argentina and, specifically, the lifting of the Lock
Law and the Sovereign Payment Law, enacted under an earlier
Administration and which would bar such settlements," he said.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases)