BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Argentine President
Mauricio Macri on Tuesday will urge Congress to swiftly approve
a landmark deal reached with creditors over defaulted debt in a
race to comply with a U.S. court deadline.
Macri, who will address Congress for the first time, is
likely to cobble together the votes needed to implement the deal
announced on Monday to pay $4.65 billion in cash to its main
"holdout" creditors, ending 14 years of legal battles.
The question is whether Congress will pass the deal before
an April 14 deadline set by the U.S. court hearing the case.
Argentina must settle the case in order to get financing
from the international capital markets needed to launch Macri's
economic recovery program. Elected in November on a free markets
platform, he has lifted many of the controls that previous
President Cristina Fernandez had put on the economy.
Miguel Angel Pichetto, a leader of moderate Peronists in the
Senate, said the proposal will not go to an immediate vote.
"The bill has to be studied carefully," he said, adding that
he is likely to vote in favor.
Provincial governors, desperate for money needed to restore
crumbling roads, are lobbying the Senate in favor of the deal.
But Senator Maria de los Angeles Sacnun, a staunch Fernandez
ally, called the deal "an intrusion of our sovereignty."
The U.S. judge hearing the case said last month that he
wants Congress to repeal the law banning the government from
offering better terms than those included in Argentina's 2005
and 2010 debt restructurings. The holdouts rejected those
restructurings and sued for full repayment in the U.S. courts.
The government wants to issue two or three new sovereign
bonds on international markets for a total of up to $15 billion
in April if lawmakers were swift in backing the accord.
Inaugurated in December, former Buenos Aires mayor Macri
inherited a gaping budget deficit that Fernandez financed with
central bank reserves while the economy was weighed down by
sweeping trade and currency controls.
Analysts and administration officials say he can get the
support he needs in the lower house of Congress, where his
coalition has the biggest minority and no party has a majority.
Fernandez's allies will nonetheless put up a fight.
"Now the extortion has been put before Congress," house
member Axel Kicillof, who served as Fernandez's economy
minister, wrote in an editorial.
