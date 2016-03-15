BUENOS AIRES, March 15 Argentina's lower house of Congress was expected to approve a settlement with creditors over the country's defaulted debt this week, a deal the government calls the cornerstone of its plan for reactivating Latin America's No. 3 economy.

The pact aims to close a chapter in Argentina's history that started with its 2002 default on $100 billion in sovereign debt and sparked 14 years of lawsuits that have hamstrung the country's finances by keeping it locked out of the bond market.

President Mauricio Macri, elected in November on a free-markets platform after 12 years of leftist rule, said late on Monday he was sure Congress will approve the deal. Due to the default and the previous president's refusal to negotiate with creditors, he inherited a government beset by wide deficits.

"I'm sure the bill will pass because its the only sane way forward," Macri said in an interview on TN television late on Monday. "It's the future. It's something that will impact everyone's lives by allowing the economy to start to grow again."

The lower house will debate the bill on Tuesday. Lawmakers and analysts agreed Macri, who does not command a majority in Congress, can assemble the votes he needs to get the deal passed by the chamber on Wednesday.

It would then go to the Senate, where provincial governors have lobbied for the bill as a way of opening credit needed to rebuild crumbling roads used to get soybeans and corn from the vast Pampas grains belt to export hubs along the Parana River.

Lack of investment in provincial transportation systems has increased costs for farmers in the South American grains powerhouse, where harvesting will start later this month.

Macri took office in December promising to bolster an economy hobbled by heavy state controls. Gross domestic product shrank by 3.5 percent in the last quarter of 2015, while the full year's primary fiscal deficit grew to 5.4 percent of GDP.

He has floated the local peso, cut taxes and trade barriers and eliminated thousands of public jobs in his quest to cut state spending while stimulating growth.

If he succeeds, Argentina could become a bright spot in an emerging markets landscape blighted by Latin American corruption scandals, slower commodities demand from China and fear that higher U.S. interest rates could push investment out of developing countries and toward the dollar. (Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Bill Rigby)