By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES, March 15
Argentina's lower house
of Congress was expected to approve a settlement with creditors
over the country's defaulted debt this week, a deal the
government calls the cornerstone of its plan for reactivating
Latin America's No. 3 economy.
The pact aims to close a chapter in Argentina's history that
started with its 2002 default on $100 billion in sovereign debt
and sparked 14 years of lawsuits that have hamstrung the
country's finances by keeping it locked out of the bond market.
President Mauricio Macri, elected in November on a
free-markets platform after 12 years of leftist rule, said late
on Monday he was sure Congress will approve the deal. Due to the
default and the previous president's refusal to negotiate with
creditors, he inherited a government beset by wide deficits.
"I'm sure the bill will pass because its the only sane way
forward," Macri said in an interview on TN television late on
Monday. "It's the future. It's something that will impact
everyone's lives by allowing the economy to start to grow
again."
The lower house will debate the bill on Tuesday. Lawmakers
and analysts agreed Macri, who does not command a majority in
Congress, can assemble the votes he needs to get the deal passed
by the chamber on Wednesday.
It would then go to the Senate, where provincial governors
have lobbied for the bill as a way of opening credit needed to
rebuild crumbling roads used to get soybeans and corn from the
vast Pampas grains belt to export hubs along the Parana River.
Lack of investment in provincial transportation systems has
increased costs for farmers in the South American grains
powerhouse, where harvesting will start later this month.
Macri took office in December promising to bolster an
economy hobbled by heavy state controls. Gross domestic product
shrank by 3.5 percent in the last quarter of 2015, while the
full year's primary fiscal deficit grew to 5.4 percent of GDP.
He has floated the local peso, cut taxes and
trade barriers and eliminated thousands of public jobs in his
quest to cut state spending while stimulating growth.
If he succeeds, Argentina could become a bright spot in an
emerging markets landscape blighted by Latin American corruption
scandals, slower commodities demand from China and fear that
higher U.S. interest rates could push investment out of
developing countries and toward the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Bill Rigby)