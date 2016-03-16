(Adds concessions made for support of the bill, paragraphs 8-9)
By Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES, March 16 Argentina's President,
Mauricio Macri, won the support of the lower house of Congress
for a settlement with bondholders on Wednesday, leaving
Argentina one Senate vote away from ending a 14-year battle with
creditors.
Lawmakers across the political divide voted 165 to 86 to
approve the deal after a 20-hour televised debate.
Macri needs to close the festering dispute to tap global
credit markets and lure back investors, and had warned Argentina
faced a return to hyperinflation or aggressive spending cuts if
the chamber had knocked down the proposal.
Legislators loyal to former leftist president Cristina
Fernandez, a Peronist who refused to negotiate with the
bondholders, argued Macri was selling out to Wall Street
investors by offering repayment terms of 70-75 cents on the
dollar.
Former Economy Minister Axel Kicillof blasted the
government's proposal to finance the accords brokered in New
York with a planned $11.68 billion bond issuance, saying it
would increase government debt.
"We're not increasing debt. We're decreasing it," Mario
Negri, a senior lawmaker in Macri's Let's Change alliance, said
minutes ahead of the vote, referring to the write down on
outstanding debt agreed with investors.
Among the agreements negotiated in New York is a $4.65
billion cash payment to the main holdout creditors, including
billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management. Argentina has
until April 14 to make the payment.
Macri garnered enough votes to push the vote through the
lower chamber after making last minute concessions to secure the
support of dissident Peronist Sergio Massa and his lawmakers,
plus a group of legislators which split with Fernandez last
month.
They won the insertion of a collective action clause, which
requires creditors to negotiate together for any changes in bond
payment terms, and a cap of $12.5 billion on the bond sales,
according to state-run news agency Telam.
Massa said it was now time for lawmakers to debate matters
important to him: inflation, the income tax threshold and
pensions.
The bill now moves to the Senate, where the opposition's
majority is dogged by internal divisions and Macri will expect
to leverage support in return for government funds and access to
lower borrowing costs to finance much-needed infrastructure
projects.
The dispute stems from Argentina's default on $100 billion
in bonds in 2002. The holdout creditors rejected 2005 and 2010
debt swaps that offered 30 cents on the dollar.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)