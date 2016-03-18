NEW YORK, March 18 Argentina settled with an additional 115 individual creditors holding defaulted sovereign bonds for $155 million, Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the long-running case, said in a statement on Friday.

Pollack's announcement brings the total amount of settlements agreed in principle with U.S. creditors above $6.5 billion and moves Latin America's No. 3 economy closer to ending a festering 14-year legal battled over its historic default.

"The parties anticipate that most of these bondholders, all of whom have both money judgments and injunctions, will opt to receive 70 percent of their claims rather than 150 percent of the principal of their bonds, both of which are options available to them," under the terms offered by the government on Feb. 5, Pollack said in a statement. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)