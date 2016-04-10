NEW YORK, April 10 Argentina settled with
additional creditors holding defaulted sovereign bonds for $253
million, Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the
long-running case, said in a statement on Sunday.
The agreements in principle reached late last week with
several groups of creditors bring the aggregate amount of
settled claims to approximately $8 billion, the statement said.
"In my capacity as Special Master, with the responsibility
for presiding over the conduct of settlement negotiations, I am
extremely gratified that holders of approximately 90 percent of
bonds at issue in the cases in the Southern District of New York
have now reached settlements with Argentina," Pollack said in
his statement.
The settlements reached on Thursday and Friday are with Fore
Research and Management of New York City, for the Honero Fund;
35 pension fund clients of Stone Harbor Investment Partners; and
31 individual bondholders. All of the bondholders agreed to the
terms set out by Argentina on Feb. 5 that will pay the
bondholders 150 percent of their principal investment.
The most recent settlement moves Latin America's No. 3
economy closer to ending a 14-year legal battle over its
historic default, which blocked it from global credit markets.
Argentina has reached settlements well above the original $6.5
billion pot of money committed by Buenos Aires to end the
dispute.
Since the election of President Mauricio Macri in November,
Argentina has moved swiftly to settle the debt dispute, mainly
with U.S.-based hedge funds that sued in federal court for full
payment on sovereign bonds defaulted upon in early 2002.
In the coming week, Argentina makes a historic return to the
international capital markets by marketing to investors the
bonds it intends to sell. The proceeds will be used to make the
payments and settle the festering legal case that has locked it
out of the international capital markets and contributed to a
distorted economic policy framework.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa imposed injunctions on
Argentina in a 2012 ruling barring it from paying creditors who
settled previously in 2005 and 2010 for less than 30 cents on
the dollar without also making a court-awarded payment to
certain holdout creditors.
Last month, Argentina's government overturned legal
impediments to paying holdout creditors, thus meeting Griesa's
requirements for lifting the injunctions. This was nearly the
final step that would allow Latin America's No. 3 economy an
unencumbered return to international capital markets.
The injunctions were removed by Griesa on March 2. The issue
will be heard before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on
April 13.
"If the lifting of the injunction is affirmed, it is the
expressed intention of Argentina to carry out a $12.5 billion
capital raise to pay all the settlements it has entered,"
Pollack said.
The country has until noon New York City time on April 14 to
pay $4.65 billion to the main hedge funds that fought for and
won an advantageous settlement after balking at the terms
offered in two prior settlements.
Argentina plans to pay off the creditors in cash after
issuing up to $12.5 billion in new bonds. About $3 billion more
is needed to pay smaller funds that joined the lawsuit over the
years.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)