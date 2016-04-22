By Brad Haynes
| BUENOS AIRES, April 22
BUENOS AIRES, April 22 Argentina began paying
more than $9 billion on Friday to creditors who refused debt
restructurings after a record 2002 default, closing the door on
messy litigation that had kept the country away from global
financial markets ever since.
Payments to the "holdout" bondholders started early on
Friday and will wrap up around midday, according to a finance
ministry spokeswoman.
"With this signature, we authorize the payment that tomorrow
marks the end of an almost 15-year default #CiaoDefault," wrote
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay late on Thursday on Twitter.
The settlement paid on Friday also clears the way for
Argentina to resume payments on restructured debt, which U.S.
courts had blocked in order to force the country to negotiate
with holdout creditors, triggering another default in 2014.
Payments on those restructured bonds should resume in the
next few weeks, once a judge in New York confirms that holdouts
have been paid, Argentine officials told investors last week.
President Mauricio Macri has focused on getting Argentina
out of default since he took office in December, promising a
deal would help unleash a wave of foreign investment, bringing
down inflation and reviving a stagnant economy.
His greatest success so far came on Tuesday, when Argentina
sold $16.5 billion of sovereign debt, the biggest bond sale ever
from an emerging market and the country's first global issue in
15 years. The deal raised funds to pay the settlements on Friday
and paved the way for corporate borrowers.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Nicolas
Misculin in Buenos Aires, Davide Scigliuzzo and Dan Bases in New
York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)