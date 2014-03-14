PARIS, March 14 The Paris Club has invited the
Argentine government to negotiate paying off overdue debt owed
to the creditor nations in the group in the week of May 26, its
secretary general said on Friday.
Eager to settle disputes with its creditors, Argentina made
an offer in January for repaying the roughly $9.5 billion in
debt it owes Paris Club members.
"They discussed this proposal in January and February, asked
for clarification and, based on a revised proposal, have invited
the government of Argentina to come negotiate an arrears
clearance agreement with the Paris Club creditors in May in
Paris," secretary general Clotilde L'Angevin told Reuters.