BUENOS AIRES Jan 19 Argentina will seek to
issue up to $5 billion worth of dollar-denominated, local law
Bonar 2020 bonds in one or several auctions, the government said
in its gazette on Tuesday.
The South American country had already said it would issue
$1 billion of the Bonar 2020 notes, that have an 8 percent
coupon, on Jan. 20. In the light of this announcement, it could
increase the amount it issues on Wednesday.
The government also said it would offer holders of
dollar-denominated 2017 bonds the opportunity to swap out for
the new 2020 issue, a measure that would ease near-term
financial pressure for the economy struggling with a high fiscal
deficit.
The 2017 note carries a 7 percent coupon.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh)