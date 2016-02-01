By Daniel Bases and Richard Lough
| NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES Feb 1 Argentina's
government returned to debt talks in New York on Monday,
expecting to make an offer this week to U.S. creditors suing
over unpaid bonds in a bid to resolve a decade-long stand-off
that has locked the country out of global capital markets.
A Reuters witness saw Finance Secretary Luis Caputo enter
the building that houses the office of mediator Daniel Pollack
about one hour before Pollack himself arrived.
As Caputo headed into the make-or-break talks, Argentine
bonds made fresh gains after the government secured a $5 billion
bank load to bolster the central bank's foreign currency
reserves.
"The bondholders will be here and Argentina will be here,"
Pollack told reporters on his way into his office to meet with
Caputo.
Newly elected President Mauricio Macri told Reuters at the
World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 22 that he wanted to find
a fair agreement "early this year". He said the biggest sticking
point was the issue of penalties on the defaulted
bonds.
Investors question whether Macri will seal a deal before
Argentina's Congress, which must approve any accord, returns in
early March.
"In their minds, by the planned start of Congress they would
have a resolution with the holdouts. I think they're now
starting to have some doubts about whether it's going to be
possible," said Alejo Costa, chief strategist at Buenos
Aires-based investment bank Puente.
Even so, foreign investors remain optimistic of a deal this
year.
The country's defaulted 2033 U.S. dollar discount bonds
rose 1.6 cents to 112.6, just three cents off the
eight-year highs hit after the election outcome while the 2038
Par bond and a 2038 euro-denominated issue inched up 0.4 cent
and 0.3 cent respectively to two-week highs
.
Macri's predecessor, Cristina Fernandez, refused to settle
with the funds that spurned debt restructurings following
Argentina's record $100 billion default in 2002. Fernandez
called them "vultures".
"The big kicker for the country is to settle this as quickly
as possible to regain access to international capital markets so
that they can start issuing new bonds at reasonable rates," said
Rune Hejrskov, senior portfolio manager at Jyske Invest, which
holds Argentine debt.
