NEW YORK Feb 24 Creditors fighting Argentina in
U.S. courts for more than a decade over defaulted debt have
reached a $5 billion agreement to settle the dispute, a lawyer
representing the investors said on Wednesday.
"We have had an agreement on economic terms with Argentina
since Thursday," Matthew McGill, a lawyer representing lead
holdout creditors Elliott Management and Aurelius Capital
Management said in a hearing before a U.S. Federal Appeals court
in Manhattan.
McGill called it a "$5 billion transaction" but then added
the parties needed more time to finish the deal.
