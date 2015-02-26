NEW YORK Feb 26 Argentina has suspended its planned sale of Bonar 24 bonds, Thomson Reuters IFR reported, citing sources.

A spokesperson at Argentina's economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Court documents dated Feb. 25 showed that a U.S. judge had ordered Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase and Co to hand over documents relevant to Argentina's planned issuance of the dollar-denominated debt. The banks were marketing the bonds on Argentina's behalf.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo for Thomson Reuters IFR; additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein in New York; Writing by Richard Lough)