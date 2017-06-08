By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, June 8
NEW YORK, June 8 The New York federal judge who
ruled in favor of deep-pocketed hedge funds against the
government of Argentina in a historic 15-year-old sovereign debt
default dispute has reassigned the last few unresolved cases,
court records showed on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, whose rulings were upheld
on appeal, oversaw the cases that pitted the successive
governments of Presidents Nestor Kirchner and then his wife
Cristina Fernandez against creditors, including billionaire
hedge fund manager Paul Singer's Elliott Management.
Daniel Pollack, whom Griesa in June 2014 appointed Special
Master in the case to facilitate a negotiated settlement between
the parties, said the judge had surgery as the result of an
accident on Saturday.
"Judge Griesa made an enormous contribution to the
resolution of the Argentine debt litigation and it will be
remembered as one of the great achievements of his career. It
has been an honor for me to work with him as Special Master on
the Argentina cases," Pollack said.
Griesa, the former chief judge for the Southern District of
New York, is 86 years old. The Argentina cases, as well as some
others on Griesa's docket, were reassigned to Judge Loretta
Preska.
A court official declined to comment on Griesa's health
status, but emailed a response to a Reuters query saying: "Judge
Griesa has not left the bench and is still a Senior United
States District Judge."
Creditors who held out from two prior government debt
restructuring offers in 2005 and 2010 finally agreed to a
multibillion-dollar settlement in the early days of President
Mauricio Macri's administration in February 2016. This
effectively ended the long-standing dispute and allowed
Argentina, which defaulted on roughly $100 billion in sovereign
debt in early 2002, to re-enter the international capital
markets.
According to Pollack, the government estimates that nearly
98 percent of all holdout creditors have agreed to settlements.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)