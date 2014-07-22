July 22 A U.S. judge overseeing Argentina's debt
restructuring case on Tuesday ordered negotiators for the
country and holdout investors to meet with a court-appointed
mediator until a settlement is reached, as time runs short
before a potential default.
Several parties in Argentina's long-running legal battle
appeared before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who heard a
range of requests over how to enforce his recent ruling
requiring payment of $1.33 billion, plus interest, to holdout
investors. The country has until July 30 to settle the case or
face a second default.
Griesa ordered the parties to meet with Special Master
Daniel Pollack and meet "continuously until a settlement is
reached." Pollack requested the parties meet on Wednesday at 10
a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) in New York.
