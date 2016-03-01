By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 1
NEW YORK, March 1 A group of Argentine
bondholders who reached a $4.65 billion settlement resolving
litigation over defaulted bonds urged a U.S. judge on Tuesday to
wait longer before lifting injunctions that restrict the country
from paying off some debts.
Hedge funds including Elliott Management's NML Capital asked
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan to wait 30 days
to formally order the injunctions vacated, to allow the
remaining plaintiffs to reach settlements.
Theodore Olson, NML's lawyer, said that firm and three other
hedge funds that agreed to Monday's settlement considered it a
"monumental achievement" that would resolve the bulk of the
decade-plus litigation.
He said the deal could fall apart if the remaining
plaintiffs, holding 15 percent of the claims in the litigation,
are not given a chance to also settle, as they likely would
appeal a decision lifting the injunctions.
"The agreement is just on the edge of being successful,"
Olson said.
Michael Paskin, Argentina's lawyer, countered that no delay
was needed, and Argentina deserved certainty so that it could
raise money in capital markets to fund the settlements.
"It is fully invested in the opportunity your honor has
presented to resolve this litigation once and for all," Paskin
said.
The arguments stemmed from an order by Griesa on Feb. 19
indicating that, at Argentina's request, he planned to order the
injunctions vacated, provided the country repeals two laws
concerning its debts and pays creditors who by Monday had
reached settlements.
That order came after Argentina offered on Feb. 5 to pay
$6.5 billion to settle lawsuits by various bondholders stemming
from its record $100 billion default in 2002.
Argentina says $6.2 billion in deals have been reached with
creditors who spurned its 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings,
which resulted in 92 percent of its defaulted debt being swapped
and investors being paid less than 30 cents on the dollar.
The injunctions at issue prevented Argentina from servicing
its restructured debt until it paid the holdout investors.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)