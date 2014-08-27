BUENOS AIRES Aug 27 Argentina's government said on Wednesday its long-term plan was to bring all its sovereign debt governed by foreign law under Argentine legislation.

Latin America's No. 3 economy tipped into default on July 31 after a U.S. court prevented it from servicing debt held under U.S. legislation until it had settled with a group of U.S. investment funds suing the country over their bondholdings.

"The idea is to bring all of it under Argentine jurisdiction," Carlos Zannini, a senior government official, told a hearing of congressional committees. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)