BUENOS AIRES Aug 20 Argentina's move to pay its
foreign debt locally and allow investors to bring their
bondholdings under Argentine law does not break existing debt
contracts, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Wednesday.
Kicillof also said Argentina, which insists it is not in
default after a U.S. court blocked an interest payment in late
June, would continue honouring its debt obligations, including a
coupon payment due Sept. 30.
The minister said that to pay the holdout hedge funds
demanding 100 cents on the dollar, in accordance with the
federal court ruling, would be "financial madness".
"Argentina is going to continue paying its obligations,"
Kicillof said. "Argentina will preserve its debt
restructurings."
