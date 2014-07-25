BUENOS AIRES, July 25 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Friday it was impossible for the government to fulfill a U.S. court order to pay out in full to "holdout" investors whose legal action has left the country teetering on the brink of another debt default.

Kicillof said Argentina was ready to negotiate under "just conditions," standing firm on the government line with just five days to go until a July 30 deadline by when it must either pay or cut a deal with the New York hedge funds to stave off a default. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)