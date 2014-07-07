BRIEF-WH Ireland Group sells a property in Manchester
* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Readycount Limited, disposed of its freehold property at 11 St James's Square, Manchester to Beech Developments (Manchester) Limited
July 7 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof will meet in New York with a court-appointed mediator in the country's dispute with holdout investors in its bonds at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), the Economy Ministry said Monday.
The country needs to come to a deal with the holdouts who rejected its debt restructurings in the wake of its 2002 default on $100 billion, in order to avoid a fresh default. The special master, Daniel Pollack, was appointed by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa to find common ground in the years-long dispute. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 1,853 million before transaction costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.