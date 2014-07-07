July 7 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof will meet in New York with a court-appointed mediator in the country's dispute with holdout investors in its bonds at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), the Economy Ministry said Monday.

The country needs to come to a deal with the holdouts who rejected its debt restructurings in the wake of its 2002 default on $100 billion, in order to avoid a fresh default. The special master, Daniel Pollack, was appointed by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa to find common ground in the years-long dispute. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)