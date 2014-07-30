July 30 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof was expected to speak shortly at the country's New York consulate, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Kicillof has been locked in intense negotiations with holdout creditors demanding to be paid the full value for bonds they own on which Argentina defaulted. The talks have been overseen by a mediator appointed by a U.S. judge who ordered Argentina to pay the creditors. (Reporting by Dan Burns)