BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31
* NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 3.32% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR Q1 OF 2016
BUENOS AIRES, June 17 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Tuesday the government is starting to take steps to restructure debt held by exchange bondholders to place it under Argentine law so it can continue to service it despite adverse U.S. court rulings.
Kicillof said if a U.S. ruling, which ordered it to pay holdout hedge funds $1.33 billion were applied as is, the South American country would be pushed into a new default, because it would open the door to claims from other holdout bondholders worth $15 billion. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh)
PARIS, April 25 French engine maker Safran reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by aerospace services, and told investors it was pushing ahead with plans to increase production of its LEAP civil jet engine.