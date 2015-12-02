(Adds analyst quote, Macri comments about government
transition)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 2 Argentine President-elect
Mauricio Macri on Wednesday expressed confidence a deal could be
reached next year with U.S. creditors suing the country over
unpaid debt.
Asked if a settlement was possible with so-called "holdout"
creditors in 2016, Macri told Reuters: "Yes, of course."
Argentina's decade-long legal battle with a small group of
U.S. investment firms tipped the South American country back
into default in July last year.
A deal would allow Argentina, a financial markets pariah
since its record default on $100 billion in debt in 2002, to
regain access to global credit markets and ease an acute
shortage of hard currency in Latin America's third biggest
economy.
"The backbone of Argentina's new growth strategy is to find
an agreement with the holdouts," said Alberto Bernal, chief
market strategist at U.S.-based XP Securities. "Macri needs to
get this done."
He won the Nov. 22 presidential runoff election promising to
open the stagnating economy to investors by dismantling
protectionist controls imposed by outgoing President Cristina
Fernandez.
Macri made his comment about a possible debt deal as he
greeted well-wishers after presenting his cabinet in the capital
Buenos Aires' botanical gardens. He did not say what the terms
of an eventual agreement might look like.
Macri takes office on Dec. 10 and will inherit a fragile
economy. Anemic growth is underpinned by unsustainable public
spending and inflation is estimated at about 25 percent. Also,
the peso currency is overvalued and the central bank
is running precariously low on U.S. dollars.
Fernandez, barred by law from seeking a third straight term
as president this year, recently met with Macri to talk about
the hand-over of power, but Macri called the meeting
unproductive.
"She has not demonstrated a spirit of cooperation," he told
reporters on Wednesday. "It seems the idea is to fill the
transition process with obstacles and create as many problems as
possible for the new government."
The scion of a wealthy family, Macri vows to begin unwinding
capital controls immediately. His incoming finance minister,
Wall Street veteran Alfonso Prat-Gay, has acknowledged the hard
currency crunch means a weakening of the peso's official
exchange rate is inevitable.
An agreement with the hedge fund holdouts, led by Paul
Singer's Elliott Management, is crucial if Argentina is to get
back into the international bond market and rebuild hard
currency reserves.
"If they can't tackle the holdouts situation then they will
be as financially constrained as Fernandez's government was,"
said Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at Exotix, an emerging
markets broker.
The U.S. judge hearing the case brought by Singer, who
rejected Argentina's 2005 and 2010 bond restructurings, wants
the government to negotiate a deal. The restructurings offered
about 30 cents on the dollar, while Singer and the other holdout
funds sued for full repayment of defaulted debt.
"Dialogue would at least show they are not running the
Cristina approach. If you accept the court case, then there's
not much really to negotiate, you've just got to come up with a
deal. Cristina never really accepted that," Culverhouse said.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin; Writing by Richard
Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)