June 25 Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed special master in Argentina's bond dispute with creditors, met with lawyers for both sides Tuesday, without reaching any kind of resolution, he said in a statement.

Pollack said all sides have agreed for the discussions to remain confidential "in order to facilitate the possibility of a future resolution," he said in the statement on Wednesday. He said he also spoke with both sides in phone calls in the last 48 hours.

Argentina, which defaulted on $100 billion in debt in 2001-2002, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with a small number of investors who rejected the terms of the country's debt restructuring. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by James Dalgleish)