BUENOS AIRES, July 3 The U.S. court-appointed mediator in Argentina's battle with holdout investors in its debt said on Thursday the country's lawyers had confirmed that a group of government officials would travel to New York to meet him on July 7.

The list given by the lawyers included Argentina's secretary of finances but not the minister of economy or any other official of his high ranking, according to the statement issued by mediator Daniel Pollack via his lawyers. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)