NEW YORK, July 25 The mediator in Argentina's debt dispute with holdout investors, Daniel Pollack, told Reuters that talks at his office in New York were over for Friday.

It was unclear whether negotiations would continue over the weekend, heading into a July 30 deadline for a resolution to the dispute between the government and holdout investors.

A failure to resolve the dispute could lead to a second sovereign debt default for Argentina. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)