BUENOS AIRES Feb 5 Argentina's new President
Mauricio Macri and his finance minister showed "courage and
flexibility" in dealing with the country's legal battle with
creditors, the U.S. court-appointed mediator in the case said on
Friday.
Argentine officials in New York for talks with the creditors
made a proposal on Friday to end the dispute, mediator Daniel
Pollack said in a statement. Two of the six leading creditors
had accepted the terms of the preliminary deal, he added.
Pollack said he had spoken by phone with both Macri and
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay, who stood "solidly" behind
the proposal.
"Both have shown courage and flexibility in stepping up to
and dealing with this long-festering problem which was not of
their making," Pollack said in a statement.
(Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by James
Dalgleish)