NEW YORK, July 11 Argentine officials and holdout investors met separately with the court-appointed mediator for five hours on Friday, presenting their cases in hopes of resolving a default dispute that has dragged on for over 12 years.

"The parties, including representatives of the Republic of Argentina and representatives of the bondholders, together with their respective lawyers, came to see me this afternoon. They each presented their positions to me, but not in the presence of the other side," Daniel Pollack, the Special Master appointed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa said in a statement.

"No resolution has been reached. It is my hope that there will be future dialogue," Pollack said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Diane Craft)