By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 An historic meeting between
Argentina's top government officials and the holdout creditors
it has battled for years in U.S. courts took place late on
Tuesday, though their differences remain unresolved, the
court-appointed mediator said.
"These were the first face-to-face talks between the
parties. There was a frank exchange of views and concerns," said
Daniel Pollack, the special master appointed by U.S. District
Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan, who has ruled Argentina must
pay the holdouts concurrently with other bondholders who
participated in past debt exchanges.
"The issues that divide the parties remain unresolved.
Whether and when the parties will meet tomorrow (later on July
30) remains to be determined," Pollack said.
Argentina faces a deadline of July 30 for either working out
a deal with the holdouts who spurned two restructurings stemming
from their historic default in 2002, pay them in full or allow a
selective default on restructured debt.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Kim Coghill)