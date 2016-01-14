(Corrects dates in first and second paragraphs to week of Jan.
NEW YORK Jan 13 Argentina aims to submit a
proposal to solve its long-running legal battle over unpaid debt
to the suing creditors and U.S. court-appointed mediator Daniel
Pollack by the week of Jan. 25, Finance Secretary Luis Caputo
said on Wednesday.
"The final conclusion is that we will be making an Argentine
proposal by the week of Monday, Jan. 25 to the mediator Pollack
and the holdouts for them to evaluate," Caputo told reporters
after his first face-to-face meeting with the holdouts.
"Then we will recommend a new date for us to all sit down
and discuss the proposal."
Caputo is part of the newly installed government of Mauricio
Macri, Argentina's first non-Peronist president in more than a
decade. Macri was sworn in on Dec. 10 and in the course of a
month has launched a series of financial measures to undo some
of the populist policies of the prior government under Cristina
Fernandez.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases in New York; Writing by Sarah Marsh
in Buenos Aires; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)