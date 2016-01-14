(Corrects dates in first and second paragraphs to week of Jan. 25, not Jan. 21-25)

NEW YORK Jan 13 Argentina aims to submit a proposal to solve its long-running legal battle over unpaid debt to the suing creditors and U.S. court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack by the week of Jan. 25, Finance Secretary Luis Caputo said on Wednesday.

"The final conclusion is that we will be making an Argentine proposal by the week of Monday, Jan. 25 to the mediator Pollack and the holdouts for them to evaluate," Caputo told reporters after his first face-to-face meeting with the holdouts.

"Then we will recommend a new date for us to all sit down and discuss the proposal."

Caputo is part of the newly installed government of Mauricio Macri, Argentina's first non-Peronist president in more than a decade. Macri was sworn in on Dec. 10 and in the course of a month has launched a series of financial measures to undo some of the populist policies of the prior government under Cristina Fernandez. (Reporting by Daniel Bases in New York; Writing by Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)