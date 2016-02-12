NEW YORK Feb 12 Argentina's ongoing sovereign
debt settlement talks will continue despite no resolution
between the government and four remaining major holdout
creditors, court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack said in a
statement on Friday.
"Claims by four other large 'holdouts' were not resolved
this week, but intensive discussions between and among
high-ranking Argentine Government officials, principals of those
four firms and me have continued through the week," Pollack
said.
"These discussions have gone late into the night and will
continue," he said, noting that two large creditors have settled
their claims in principle for an aggregated amount, between
them, of "well over $1 billion."
(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)